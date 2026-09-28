Kensei Hirata betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Kensei Hirata drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
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Kensei Hirata will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship in Ivins, Utah. This $6 million event will mark his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -2.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.049
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.647
|-1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.028
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.247
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.971
|-2.059
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.647 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Hirata has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.