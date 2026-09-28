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8H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman taps in 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Kevin Streelman taps in 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Kevin Streelman missed the cut at 5-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Streelman at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Streelman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-75+5
2024T364-69-63-69-19

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 19-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0040.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0860.049
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0250.025
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0580.030
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0570.292

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.086 mark. He has a 68.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streelman delivers a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he breaks par 21.04% of the time.
  • Streelman currently ranks 148th with 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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