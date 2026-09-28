Kevin Streelman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman taps in 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Streelman missed the cut at 5-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Streelman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2024
|T3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 19-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.004
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.086
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.025
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.058
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.057
|0.292
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.086 mark. He has a 68.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivers a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he breaks par 21.04% of the time.
- Streelman currently ranks 148th with 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.