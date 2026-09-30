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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
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USA
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Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
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USA
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USA
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USA
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Dylan Wu
USA
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Johnny Keefer
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Rafael Campos
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Denny McCarthy
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Patrick Rodgers
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P. Rodgers
USA
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Tom Hoge
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T. Hoge
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T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
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M. Meissner
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
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M. Hubbard
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David Lipsky
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David Skinns
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8H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

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Troy Merritt missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Merritt at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Merritt's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-73E

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Merritt's recent performances

  • Merritt has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.591-0.651
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.482-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1050.164
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7560.956
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2120.144

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.591 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt sported a -0.482 mark. He has a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Merritt delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.47, and he breaks par 22.41% of the time.
  • Merritt has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
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Patton Kizzire
USA
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USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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