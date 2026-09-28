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7H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun's final approach is the Shot of the Day

Jackson Koivun's final approach is the Shot of the Day

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Jackson Koivun will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time, as the tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse with defending champion Michael Brennan looking to repeat after his 22-under performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Koivun at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT568-67-63-65-21--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-70-66-70-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2967-68-66-71-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3169-67-67-69-822.429
July 26, 20263M Open164-68-61-66-25500.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1067-68-66-67-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--

Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has finished in the top ten three times over his last eight appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
  • Koivun has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 1.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4780.548
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6911.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2620.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1530.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5831.941

Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sported a 0.691 mark. He achieved a 73.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Koivun delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.37 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 24.07% of the time.
  • Koivun ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 581 points and maintains a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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