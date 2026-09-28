Tony Finau betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Finau has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Finau has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.