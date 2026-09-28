Tony Finau betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Tony Finau sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Biltmore Championship
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Tony Finau will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place Oct. 1-4 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, with a total purse of $6.0 million.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Finau's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.850
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.177
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.164
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.315
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.257
|-0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.283
|-1.127
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.164 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivers a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Finau ranks 98th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 416 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.