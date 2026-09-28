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8H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Biltmore Championship

Tony Finau sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Biltmore Championship

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Tony Finau will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place Oct. 1-4 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, with a total purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Finau at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Finau's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC78-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.850
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.177-0.248
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.164-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3150.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.257-0.836
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.283-1.127

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.164 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau delivers a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
  • Finau ranks 98th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 416 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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