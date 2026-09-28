Jesper Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Jesper Svensson reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 15th at 13-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 1-4 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.497
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.452
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.054
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.377
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.386
|-1.017
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.452 mark. He posted a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.10% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.