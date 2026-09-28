Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.