Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes eagle at FedEx St. Jude
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Yellamaraju will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. This $6 million tournament takes place in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has an average of -0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.276
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.192
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.011
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.035
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.492
|-0.446
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 737 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.