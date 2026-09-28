Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Stephan Jaeger finished runner-up at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 20-under. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to go one better this time around.
Jaeger's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|2024
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 20-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|70-69-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.243
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.064
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.228
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.180
|0.008
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.064 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.