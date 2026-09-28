Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.