Rhett Rasmussen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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The Bank of Utah Championship takes place Oct. 1-4 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, featuring a $6 million purse. Rasmussen has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Rasmussen has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Rasmussen's recent performances
- Rasmussen has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rasmussen has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rasmussen has averaged -1.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmussen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.965
All stats in this article are accurate for Rasmussen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.