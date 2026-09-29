Rhett Rasmussen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Rasmussen has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Rasmussen has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.