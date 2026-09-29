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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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9H AGO

Matt Snyder betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Matt Snyder has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Snyder at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Snyder's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snyder as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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