Matt Snyder betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Matt Snyder has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Snyder's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snyder as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.