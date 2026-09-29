Running with Rick: Look for Ben James to cash in on massive upside in Utah

One thing is clear: This venue can reward elite driving and punish subpar shots off the tee. The penalty for missing the fairway is huge, since the cost is often playing from the lava rock – if you can even find it. We saw Michael Brennan find victory last year, hitting it long and straight off the tee. He collected +7.62 strokes in that category, which is the best driving performance of 2025 and one of the best in ShotLink history.