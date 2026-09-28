Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen heads to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Bank of Utah Championship, Oct. 1-4. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.477
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.077
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.188
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.032
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.244
|0.256
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.077 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.40% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.