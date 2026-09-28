Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.077 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.40% of the time.