Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Rasmus Højgaard has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he prepares for the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4, 2026.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.221
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.096
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.092
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.383
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.416
|0.961
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.7 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a -0.096 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.