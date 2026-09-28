Rafael Campos betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Rafael Campos missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after posting rounds of 71-71 for an even par total. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 tournament with a $6 million purse.
Campos' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.302
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.060
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.490
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.419
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.272
|-0.476
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
- Campos has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.