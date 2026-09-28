Rafael Campos betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 19.21% of the time.