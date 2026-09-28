Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 with the tournament offering a $6 million purse.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.008
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.429
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.061
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.060
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.438
|-0.332
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.429 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.