Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.429 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.