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8H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 with the tournament offering a $6 million purse.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4366-67-70-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-72-69-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0080.637
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.429-0.595
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.061-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.060-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.438-0.332

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.429 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Nyholm has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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