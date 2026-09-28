Pierceson Coody betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Pierceson Coody drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Biltmore Championship
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Pierceson Coody finished tied for third at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
- Coody has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.524 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.317
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.074
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.285
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.121
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.079
|-0.524
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.074 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
- Coody's overall scoring ranked 91st with a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total average, and he accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points (56th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.