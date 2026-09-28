Patton Kizzire betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Patton Kizzire holes 22-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 11 at Biltmore Championship
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Patton Kizzire returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. Kizzire looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Kizzire's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|2024
|T43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.
- He averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.910
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.204
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.180
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.252
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.186
|-0.491
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.910 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.204 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
- Kizzire earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.