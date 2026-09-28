Nick Taylor betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Nick Taylor sinks a 31-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Sunday Singles
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Nick Taylor finished tied for 25th at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.189
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.042
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.290
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.161
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.304
|-0.211
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.304 (65th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.