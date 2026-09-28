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8H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor sinks a 31-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Sunday Singles

Nick Taylor sinks a 31-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Sunday Singles

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Nick Taylor finished tied for 25th at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Taylor's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2569-67-66-69-13

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.189-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.042-0.413
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.2900.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1610.157
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.304-0.211

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
  • Taylor has earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.304 (65th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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