Nick Taylor betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.