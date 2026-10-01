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R1
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T11

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T11

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T11

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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11H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hardy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hardy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-68-1
2024T866-71-66-65-16

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 16-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy has not recorded any finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1440.314
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.446-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0620.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.421-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6610.045

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a -0.446 mark. He posted a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.15 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.94% of the time.
  • Hardy has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F
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