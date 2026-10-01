Nick Hardy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2024
|T8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 16-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has not recorded any finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
- Hardy has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.144
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.446
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.421
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.661
|0.045
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a -0.446 mark. He posted a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.15 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.94% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.