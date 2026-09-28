Neal Shipley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Neal Shipley taps in from 4 inches for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Neal Shipley will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament features a $6.0 million purse at the 7,421-yard, par-71 course in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|65-62-65-69
|-23
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Shipley has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.784
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.232
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.395
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.367
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.210
|0.754
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.784 average, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivers a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.