Neal Shipley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Shipley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.

Shipley has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.