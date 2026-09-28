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8H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship

Michael Brennan drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship

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Michael Brennan returns as defending champion to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4, 2026. Brennan captured victory at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 with a commanding 22-under performance.

Latest odds for Brennan at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Brennan's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025167-65-64-66-22

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Brennan's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1069-65-69-69-8--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-70-67-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship166-65-63-64-22500.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-64-73-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has one victory and finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 1.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6830.469
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2600.644
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.538-0.609
Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0351.112
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4391.616

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.683 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.260 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
  • Brennan accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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