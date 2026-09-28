Max Greyserman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Max Greyserman drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Biltmore
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Max Greyserman will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,421 yards.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.007
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.173
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.041
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.272
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.134
|0.581
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- Greyserman's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.134 ranked 84th on TOUR, while he accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.