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8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Biltmore

Max Greyserman drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Biltmore

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Max Greyserman will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,421 yards.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0070.024
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.173-0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.041-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2720.781
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1340.581

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
  • Greyserman's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.134 ranked 84th on TOUR, while he accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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