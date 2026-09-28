Max Greyserman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.