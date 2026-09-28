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7H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship

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Maverick McNealy missed the cut at +1 in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for McNealy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

McNealy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72+1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT767-66-69-68-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-70-69-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2567-67-73-64-933.250
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.098-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.127-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3060.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5851.006
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8620.918

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 24th by breaking even 23.33% of the time.
  • McNealy's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.862 ranked 17th this season. His 806 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked 50th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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