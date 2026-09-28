Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (50th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Pavon sports a -0.572 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.