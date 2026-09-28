Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Matthieu Pavon drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.220
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.572
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.021
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.053
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.320
|-1.971
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.220 (50th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Pavon sports a -0.572 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.320 ranks 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.