Matt Wallace betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
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Matt Wallace missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Wallace's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.021
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.443
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.190
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.012
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.666
|1.168
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.443 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Wallace has earned 550 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd. He ranked 70th by breaking par 22.13% of the time and 78th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.25%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.