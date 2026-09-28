Matt Wallace betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.443 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.