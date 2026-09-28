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Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Chandler Blanchet drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Chandler Blanchet missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Blanchet's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-70-1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Blanchet's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Blanchet has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1040.365
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0670.160
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.561-0.310
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.446-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.8350.073

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (73rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blanchet sported a 0.067 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.21% of the time.
  • Blanchet ranked 142nd with a -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026. He accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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