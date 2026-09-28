Matt McCarty betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Matt McCarty won the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024 with a score of 23-under and finished tied for third last year at 16-under. He returns to Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to reclaim his title at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
McCarty's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|2024
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
- McCarty's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 23-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.210
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.027
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.258
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.328
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.168
|-0.317
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.027 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 838 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.