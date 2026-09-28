Matt McCarty betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

McCarty has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of 0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.