PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Mark Hubbard missed the cut at Black Desert Resort in both 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at the course in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 as he looks to reverse his fortunes at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-69+1
2024MC71-69-2

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.500
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 14-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1150.212
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.130-0.148
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0240.115
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.681-0.696
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.642-0.517

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
  • Hubbard has earned 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Trace Crowe betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile