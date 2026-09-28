Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hubbard had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 14-under.

Hubbard has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.