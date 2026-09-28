Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at Black Desert Resort in both 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at the course in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 as he looks to reverse his fortunes at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 14-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.115
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.130
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.024
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.681
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.642
|-0.517
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.