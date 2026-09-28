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8H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Marco Penge drains 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

Marco Penge drains 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

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Marco Penge will tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.

Latest odds for Penge at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5700.543
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.2030.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0710.393
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.337-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0410.778

Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.570 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.203 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Penge has earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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