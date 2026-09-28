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4H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Mac Meissner has finished T27 and T25 in his last two appearances at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4, 2026 for this $6 million event.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Meissner's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2767-69-68-69-11
2024T2566-69-70-66-13

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0040.288
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.121-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2400.305
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.179-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5370.285

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 93rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.121 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivers a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Meissner has earned 546 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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