Mac Meissner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Meissner has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.