Mac Meissner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Mac Meissner has finished T27 and T25 in his last two appearances at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4, 2026 for this $6 million event.
Meissner's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|2024
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.004
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.121
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.240
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.179
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.537
|0.285
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.121 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivers a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 546 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.