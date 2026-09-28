Lucas Glover betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham
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Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that strong showing at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Glover's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 19-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|67-70-75-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.058
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.191
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.154
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.703
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.724
|-0.371
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.058 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.191 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.