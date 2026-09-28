PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
8H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that strong showing at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Glover at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Glover's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T369-66-68-62-19

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7067-70-75-66-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0580.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.1910.431
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.154-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.703-0.682
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.724-0.371

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.058 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.191 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
  • Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
William Mouw betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile