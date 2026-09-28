Lucas Glover betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Glover has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.