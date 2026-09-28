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5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 but finished tied for eighth in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hodges' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72-1
2024T866-65-70-67-16

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 16-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2600.497
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1060.018
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.252-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1470.487
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2610.948

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.106 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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