Lee Hodges betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 but finished tied for eighth in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2024
|T8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 16-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.260
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.106
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.252
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.147
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.261
|0.948
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.106 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.