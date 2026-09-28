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8H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 11th at 14-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1169-70-64-67-14

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.823 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5880.823
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1480.732
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.215-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.030-0.585
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1950.894

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.588 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
  • Ventura ranked 104th with 373 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.15%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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