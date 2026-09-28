Kihei Akina betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Kihei Akina has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to make his first cut at this event.
Akina's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Akina's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Akina's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut at 4-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Akina's recent performances
- Akina has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged -1.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Akina's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.226
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.191
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.011
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.611
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.817
|-1.267
Akina's advanced stats and rankings
- Akina posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.226 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Akina sported a -1.191 mark. He hit 68.06% Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Akina delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.