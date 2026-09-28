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8H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

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Kevin Yu finished tied for 15th at 13-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Yu at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Yu's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1567-69-63-72-13

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3290.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1130.502
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1040.361
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.1230.406
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4241.672

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
  • Yu has earned 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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