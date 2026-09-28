Jordan Smith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan L Smith's 172-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jordan Smith will make his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse and will be defended by Michael Brennan, who won last year at 22-under.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Smith is competing in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
- Smith has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.551
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.320
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.222
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.282
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.367
|0.496
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 98th by breaking 21.47% of the time.
- Smith has earned 627 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR. He ranked 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.19%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.