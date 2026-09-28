Jordan Smith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 98th by breaking 21.47% of the time.