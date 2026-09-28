Johnny Keefer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Keefer has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.