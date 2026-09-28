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7H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

John Keefer sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Johnny Keefer has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in recent years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with the $6.0 million purse on the line in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Keefer at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Keefer's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5300.178
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.381-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.344-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.2510.493
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3150.403

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.530 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivers a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
  • Keefer has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 78th. He ranks 105th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.25%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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