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7H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Joel Dahmen missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the tournament.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Dahmen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69E
2024T4067-67-69-70-11

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 40th at 11-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • Dahmen has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1650.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5020.783
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.294-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.470-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0980.543

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (60th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dahmen sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
  • Dahmen earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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