Joel Dahmen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Joel Dahmen missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2024
|T40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 40th at 11-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.165
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.502
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.294
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.470
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.098
|0.543
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (60th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dahmen sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Dahmen earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.