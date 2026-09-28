Joel Dahmen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (60th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dahmen sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.