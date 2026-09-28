Joe Highsmith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Joe Highsmith finished tied for sixth at 17-under in 2024, his best result at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of contending again in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2024
|T6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|67-67-70-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.350
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.097
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.150
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.277
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.875
|0.442
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.