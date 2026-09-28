Jackson Suber betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.514 (15th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.68% ranked seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 81st.

On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45.