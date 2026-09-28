Jackson Suber betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Jackson Suber finished tied for 15th at 13-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Suber's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.117
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.514
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.135
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.291
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.475
|0.633
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.514 (15th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.68% ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 81st.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45.
- Suber has earned 500 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th. He ranked 13th by breaking par 23.93% of the time and ranked 40th with a 14.36% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.