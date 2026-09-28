PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
8H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

Harry Hall drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Harry Hall finished tied for 35th at 12-under when he last played the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hall at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hall's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3565-69-64-74-12

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.320-0.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0910.118
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3030.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3770.583
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2690.647

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.091 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • Hall earned 733 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
K.H. Lee betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile