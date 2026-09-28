Harry Hall betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Harry Hall drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude
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Harry Hall finished tied for 35th at 12-under when he last played the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hall's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.320
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.091
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.303
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.377
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.269
|0.647
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.091 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Hall earned 733 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.