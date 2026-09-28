Haotong Li betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Haotong Li has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with the opportunity to compete for a $6.0 million purse in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Li has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.367
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.177
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.507
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.093
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.056
|-0.207
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.177 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.