Garrick Higgo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic
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Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Higgo's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-65
|+1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.024
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.740
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.207
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.066
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.988
|-0.828
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.740 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.