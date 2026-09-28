PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
7H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Higgo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Higgo's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC78-65+1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0240.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.740-1.316
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.207-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0660.655
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.988-0.828

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.740 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zach Bauchou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile