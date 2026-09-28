Eric Cole betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Eric Cole sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Eric Cole will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4. Michael Brennan returns as the defending champion after winning at 22-under in 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Cole's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|64-68-64-73
|-15
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|67-68-67-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished at 15-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.484
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.010
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.351
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.574
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.431
|0.098
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Cole has earned 865 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) this season with a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.