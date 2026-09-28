Eric Cole betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.