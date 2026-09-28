Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Emiliano Grillo reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Emiliano Grillo withdrew from last year's Bank of Utah Championship after shooting an opening round 68. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|68
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after the first round despite posting an opening score of 68.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.097
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.121
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.123
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.148
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.053
|1.130
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 361 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.