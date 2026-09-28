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8H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Emiliano Grillo reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Emiliano Grillo withdrew from last year's Bank of Utah Championship after shooting an opening round 68. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Grillo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Grillo's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD68-3

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after the first round despite posting an opening score of 68.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0970.233
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1210.343
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.1230.031
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1480.523
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0531.130

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 361 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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