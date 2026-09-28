Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Grillo has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.