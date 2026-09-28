Dylan Wu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Dylan Wu nearly aces No. 12 at Wyndham
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Dylan Wu missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 as he looks to improve upon his previous results at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Wu's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2024
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 72-71 for a score of 1-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 69th at 2-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.443
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.074
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.087
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.178
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.634
|-0.850
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.443 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.074 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Wu has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.