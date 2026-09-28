Doug Ghim betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Doug Ghim finished tied for 63rd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|2024
|T25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of even par.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 13-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|71-68-66-62
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.587
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.178
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.265
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.031
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.999
|1.249
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
- Ghim ranked third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.52% and 93rd with 439 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.