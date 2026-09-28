Denny McCarthy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Denny McCarthy reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
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Denny McCarthy will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Michael Brennan is the defending champion after winning at 22-under in 2025.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.423
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.024
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.001
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.460
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.063
|0.604
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.024 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- McCarthy ranked 86th with 473 FedExCup Regular Season points and 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.10%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.