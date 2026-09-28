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5H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

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Davis Thompson missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 4-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Thompson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-73+4

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 1.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2430.352
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6311.547
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.082-0.514
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.3240.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4671.389

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.631 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
  • Thompson's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.35% ranked 15th on TOUR this season, and he earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points (77th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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