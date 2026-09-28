Davis Thompson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.

Thompson has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.