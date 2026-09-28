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8H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

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The Bank of Utah Championship will take place from Oct. 1-4, 2026, at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Riley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.805-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.421-0.486
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1990.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4570.436
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.968-0.065

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.199 this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
  • Riley earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th. He ranked 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 19.18% and broke par 21.88% of the time, ranking 84th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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