Davis Riley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Riley has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.