Davis Riley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The Bank of Utah Championship will take place from Oct. 1-4, 2026, at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.805
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.421
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.199
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.457
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.968
|-0.065
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.199 this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Riley earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th. He ranked 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 19.18% and broke par 21.88% of the time, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.